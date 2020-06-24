Menu

Barcelona opera house reopens with an audience of more than 2,000 plants

Performance celebrated Spain loosening COVID-19 restrictions
Posted at 8:21 AM, Jun 24, 2020
They say talking and singing to your plants helps them grow, well what about playing them a symphony? That's what one string quartet did in Spain.

Artist Eugenio Ampudia had the Gran Teatre del Liceu in Barcelona filled with almost 2,300 plants while Puccini’s "Crisantemi" was performed live.

Seems like a lot of work placing all those plants, which may leave you wondering, "why?"

It's to celebrate Spain coming off coronavirus lockdown and allowing cultural venues to host performances once again.

The opera house says it hopes the concert reminds people to get closer to nature as they return to normal activity.

The only way to have seen the show live, if you can't perform photosynthesis, was to watch it on a live stream.

As for the plants in attendance, they'll be donated to health care workers.

