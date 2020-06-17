Band-Aid introducing bandages with black and brown skin tones, but they're not alone

Band-Aid is doing its part to address racial disparities by introducing a line of bandages in light, medium and deep shades of black and brown skin tones.

The brand, owned by Johnson & Johnson, made the announcement on Instagram last week, saying the intent is to “embrace the beauty of diverse skin.”

“We are dedicated to inclusivity and providing the best healing solutions, better representing you,” the brand continued.

Additionally, Band-Aid said it will be making a donation to Black Lives Matter as a first of many steps to help address systemic racism.

A Band-Aid spokesperson told CNN that it will be a $100,000 donation, in addition to the $10 million that its parent company has committed to fight racism and injustice in the U.S. over the next three years.

While Band-Aid’s new line is a step in the right direction, other brands have been doing this for some time now.

For example, Tru-Colour Products was founded by a white father in 2014 who wanted to celebrate his adopted black son’s identity. Another example is Browndages, a black-owned bandage company founded by a husband and wife who were trying to fill a void in the market.

Band-Aid itself has sold multiracial bandages in the past. In 2005, the brand launched its Perfect Blend products, but the company discontinued them because of “lack of interest at the time,” Band-Aid told CNN. The company still sells Perfect Blend products, but they’re clear.

“We stand in solidarity with our Black colleagues, collaborators and community in the fight against racism, violence and injustice. We are committed to taking actions to create tangible change for the Black community,” Band-Aid said.

