'Bad Girls Club' star Demitra 'Mimi' Roche dies at 34

Reality TV star Demitra “Mimi” Roche, who starred on the Oxygen reality show "Bad Girls Club," has died at the age of 34.

In a statement shared on Twitter, Chairman and CEO of Valholla Entertainment Vince Valholla, who worked with Roche at Valholla Entertainment, announced the news.

"I’m at a loss for words," Valholla said. "Don’t know what to say. Mimi was kind to everyone she came across. She was a big dreamer & was a part of our Valholla family. I’m heartbroken by the news of her passing. I’m thankful I got to know & work w/ her. My thoughts are with her family & loved ones."

"There’s probably not one person who would have something negative to say about her. We lost a beautiful soul," Valholla added in a follow-up tweet.

In a 2011 press release on Valholla Entertainment's site, Roche was promoted to Vice President of Artists and Repertoire.

“I’ve had the pleasure of working with Mimi over the last two years, and she is a constant source of credible music knowledge as well as a trusted friend and colleague,” the statement said then. “Mimi’s keen instincts, coupled with her amazing gift for assessing talent and her ability to adapt to the constantly changing trends of the urban music landscape make her a natural for this position. I’m confident she will continue to be an invaluable asset to the Valholla empire."

Roche appeared on season 8 of "Bad Girls Club" in 2012, Variety reported.

The cause of death is not immediately known.