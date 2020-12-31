Menu

Back pain causes pope to skip Vatican New Year's ceremonies

Gregorio Borgia/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2020 file photo, Pope Francis is helped by Monsignor Leoardo Sapienza as he walks down the steps to exchange holidays greeting with Vatican employees in the Paul VI hall at the Vatican. Pope Francis is skipping New Year’s ceremonies due to what the Vatican says is a painful back condition, the Vatican said Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, file)
Posted at 6:16 AM, Dec 31, 2020
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis is skipping New Year's ceremonies due to what the Vatican says is a painful back condition.

A spokesman says Francis is suffering from “painful sciatica” and won't preside at a year-end prayer service Thursday evening in St. Peter's Basilica.

He also won't celebrate Mass on New Year's Day in the basilica.

Francis has suffered from the problem in the past. Sciatica can cause back and leg pain and is due to compression on nerve roots or on the sciatic nerve which runs from the lower spine down the thigh.

The spokesman said Francis will give a noon blessing on Friday.

