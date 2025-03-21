President Donald Trump’s first 60 days back in the White House have been marked by a series of executive actions, policy shifts, and legislative battles that have already begun reshaping the country’s political landscape.

The Trump administration has quickly implemented key agenda items, including changes in immigration policy, economic directives, and foreign relations.

Tariffs, immigration, DOGE, and international war have dominated the news cycle in the past 60 days.

KGUN 9 takes a look at how each of these areas has been impacted and used by the Trump administration:

Tariffs and the Economy

Trump’s administration has swiftly moved to impose new tariffs on key imports, citing economic protectionism and national security. KGUN 9 will break down the industries most affected, reactions from business leaders, and the impact on consumer prices.

Immigration Policy Changes

From executive orders to border security measures, immigration has been a major focus of Trump’s first 60 days. This section will cover policy rollouts, legal challenges, and the administration’s stance on asylum seekers and deportations.

Musk and DOGE

Trump’s presidency has coincided with significant volatility in cryptocurrency markets, including the rise and potential regulation of Dogecoin (DOGE). This section will explore market reactions, government discussions on crypto policies, and what it means for investors.

International Conflict and U.S. Foreign Policy

Global tensions have escalated in the past 60 days, with the administration responding to conflicts involving key U.S. allies and adversaries. This section will examine military actions, diplomatic negotiations, and the broader implications for national security.

KGUN 9's Back In Office: A 60-Day Rewind at 10 p.m. will break down the most significant decisions made so far, their immediate effects, and what they signal for the future. Tune in tonight for full coverage.