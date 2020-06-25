Baby strollers recalled over strangulation concerns

Thousands of infant and child strollers are being recalled because of concerns children could become trapped and strangle themselves in the straps.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a recall of three models of Costway strollers, roughly 16,000 strollers are impacted. (see details below)

The strollers “violate the Federal Standard for Carriages and Strollers” according to the CPSC, allowing a child’s body to pass through an opening between the tray and seat, leading to possible entrapment or strangulation.

No injuries or incidents have been reported at this time.

The impacted strollers were sold on the company’s website and Amazon between May 2016 and December 2019.

Strollers should be returned for a refund according to the CPSC. People with these strollers can call Costway toll-free at 844-242-1885 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or by email at recall@costway.com for more information. The firm is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Recalled models:

