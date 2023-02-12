Watch Now
Baby bonanza: Chiefs' Allegretti welcomes Super Bowl twins

Ed Zurga/AP
Kansas City Chiefs guard Nick Allegretti watches from the sideline during an NFL Divisional Playoff football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Posted at 4:04 PM, Feb 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-12 18:04:25-05

PHOENIX (AP) — Chiefs offensive lineman Nick Allegretti’s wife, Christina, gave birth in the early hours Sunday to twin girls back home in Chicago, making it a memorable Super Bowl for him long before kickoff.

Allegretti was able to watch everything unfold on FaceTime from the lobby of the team hotel while the rest of the Chiefs slept ahead of their game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Meanwhile, Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman tweeted that his girlfriend, Chariah Gordeon, had gone into labor. Hardman went on injured reserve this week and was not available to play in the game.

And Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie, has her obstetricians on hand at State Farm Stadium should she go into labor.

