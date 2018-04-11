House Speaker Paul Ryan is not seeking re-election and will retire from Congress after this year and will be taking time to be with his children an wife more.

He spoke to the media this morning and said "I did not seek this job. I took it reluctantly, but I have given this job everything I have, and I have no regrets whatsoever" for accepting the responsibility, he said.

"The truth is, it's easy for it to take over everything in your life," Ryan said.

He said this is his last year as a member of the House. He intends to fully serve the term and will leave in January.

He is not resigning, he said.

This is his 20th year on Congress, and he said he wants to focus on time with his family.

"My kids will only hav ever known me as a weekend dad," Ryan said to the media. "I just can't let that happen."

Speaker Ryan said he was truly grateful to his colleagues for the opportunity to serve in the capacity and he likes to think he has done his little part in history.

He said he understands most people who are Speaker of the House don't typically go out on their own, but his family is his priority.

Ryan also is proud of the House's efforts toward tax reform.