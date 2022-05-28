Authorities: Teen sneaks loaded gun into SC holding facility

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A 13-year-old under arrest for having a loaded gun at a South Carolina mall apparently sneaked a second loaded weapon into the facility where he was taken.
It started Tuesday when the boy and a relative were arrested for having guns at Columbiana Centre Mall.
Police say officers did an initial search of the boy and confiscated a loaded, 9mm handgun but they missed another gun he was hiding.
WLTX-TV reports a Columbia Police spokesperson called the incident “an egregious failure on many levels."
The second weapon was missed again when the teen was transferred and processed at a juvenile facility but was later confiscated by facility staff.
The officers and staff involved in the searches have been suspended and ordered to be retrained on safety procedures.
----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE
- Download our free app for Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, Alexa, and mobile devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter