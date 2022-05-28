Watch
Authorities: Teen sneaks loaded gun into SC holding facility

Posted at 1:08 PM, May 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-28 16:08:06-04

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A 13-year-old under arrest for having a loaded gun at a South Carolina mall apparently sneaked a second loaded weapon into the facility where he was taken.

It started Tuesday when the boy and a relative were arrested for having guns at Columbiana Centre Mall.

Police say officers did an initial search of the boy and confiscated a loaded, 9mm handgun but they missed another gun he was hiding.

WLTX-TV reports a Columbia Police spokesperson called the incident “an egregious failure on many levels."

The second weapon was missed again when the teen was transferred and processed at a juvenile facility but was later confiscated by facility staff.

The officers and staff involved in the searches have been suspended and ordered to be retrained on safety procedures.

