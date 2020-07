MCALLEN, Texas (AP) — Authorities say shootout in south Texas border town leaves 2 police officers dead, suspect dead.

Officers Edelmiro Garza, 45, and Ismael Chavez, 39, were both killed as they were responding to a call to a house, ABC News reported.

According to KVEO, the suspect shot himself and died while officers were arriving at the scene.

This story is developing and we will continue to update.