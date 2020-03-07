Authorities locate remains believed to be missing Tennessee toddler

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. – Authorities in Tennessee believe they have located the remains of a 15-month-old girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) announced Friday night that law enforcement found remains believed to be those of Evelyn Boswell.

TBI says its agents and detectives with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office were searching a property that belongs to a family member of the toddler’s mother, 18-year-old Megan Boswell, in Blountville. During the search, investigators discovered the human remains, according to TBI.

The agency says an autopsy on the remains is pending.

“Thank you for your support during this difficult process,” wrote TBI.

An Amber Alert was issued for the toddler on Feb. 19. At that time, TBI said the girl was reportedly last seen on Dec. 26 but wasn’t reported missing until Feb. 18.

On Feb. 25, TBI announced that the toddler’s mother, Megan, had been taken into custody and charged with false reporting.

The investigation into this case is ongoing. Anyone with information that may help detectives is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

