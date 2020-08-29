Attorney representing Kyle Rittenhouse say he was wrongfully charged after 'acting in self-defense'

KENOSHA — Attorneys representing Kyle Rittenhouse, the teen charged with homicide in the shooting deaths of two protesters and the injuring of a third in Kenosha, says the 17-year-old has been wrongfully charged after "acting in self-defense."

According to a news release Friday evening, attorney Pierce Bainbridge of Pierce Bainbridge Beck Price & Hecht LLP announced the firm will be representing Rittenhouse.

Bainbridge argues that Rittenhouse "has suddenly found himself at the center of a national firestorm and charged with murder after defending himself from a relentless, vicious and potentially deadly mob attack in Kenosha, Wisconsin."

On Thursday, Kenosha prosecutors described in a criminal complaint that Rittenhouse shot and killed two protesters and injured a third. Prosecutors did not allege that protesters were attacking Rittenhouse. The charges against him include one count of first-degree intentional homicide; one count of first-degree reckless homicide; one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide; and two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment.

In the release, Bainbridge described what the attorneys will be arguing in court on Rittenhouse's behalf.

He argues that when Rittenhouse finished his shift as a lifeguard in Kenosha last Tuesday, he decided he wanted to help clean up damage in Kenosha left amid unrest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

He and a friend went to a local high school to remove graffiti, according to Bainbridge. Later that day, they received information about a call for help from a local business owner, whose downtown Kenosha auto dealership was largely destroyed, Bainbridge says. The business owner said he needed help defending his business.

So Rittenhouse and his friend armed themselves with rifles and headed to the business. Bainbridge added that the weapons were in Wisconsin and never crossed state lines.

Rittenhouse and others stood guard at a mechanic's shop near the car depot, even after the curfew was in effect.

Law enforcement soon began to clear Civic Center Park of protesters, pushing many of these people to where Rittenhouse was standing guard, according to his attorneys.

They argue that several times, protesters threatened and taunted Rittenhouse, but he never reacted. "His intent was not to incite violence, but simply to deter property damage and use his training to provide first aid to injured community members,"according to the attorneys.

They argue that Rittenhouse soon became concerned about protesters injured in clashes with police, and went to provide first aid at a gas station. As he was returning to the mechanics shop after providing aid, he found that police formations had blocked his way, so he returned to the station.

Attorneys say protesters then began to chase Rittenhouse, stilled armed with a long rifle, and he attempted to run away. "Upon the sound of a gunshot behind him, Kyle turned and was immediately faced with an attacker lunging towards him and reaching for his rifle. He reacted instantaneously and justifiably with his weapon to protect himself, firing and striking the attacker," according to Bainbridge.

Rittenhouse soon found he was facing against a "mob" as people kicked and swung at him.

"In fear for his life and concerned the crowd would either continue to shoot at him or even use his own weapon against him, Kyle had no choice but to fire multiple rounds towards his immediate attackers, striking two, including one armed attacker. The rest of the mob began to disperse upon hearing the additional gunshots," according to Bainbridge.

After allegedly shooting three people, two of whom later died, Rittenhouse walked toward police with his hands in the air. "The police did not take Kyle into custody at that time, but instead they indicated he should keep moving," according to the attorneys.

Officers have been criticized for not immediately arresting Rittenhouse following the shootings.

"The officers were walking into or driving into in this case a shots fired complaint, not a shooting, not a person down complaint," Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis said. "We have had many of those over the course of this unfortunate event. They're responding to that, they see somebody walking towards them with his hands up, that too isn't out of the ordinary given all of events have been going on."

He later turned himself into police in his hometown of Antioch, Illinois.

Bainbridge also criticized prosecutors in Kenosha, saying they did not conduct a "serious investigation."

"After learning Kyle may have had conservative political viewpoints, they immediately saw him as a convenient target who they could use as a scapegoat to distract from the Jacob Blake shooting and the government’s abject failure to ensure basic law and order to citizens," Bainbridge concludes.

This article was written by Jackson Danbeck for WTMJ.