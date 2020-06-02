Attorney: Report of drugs in Floyd's system is 'red herring'

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — An attorney for George Floyd's family says a medical examiner's finding that Floyd had drugs in his system when he died is a "red herring."

During a news conference Tuesday, attorney Ben Crump also disputed the findings released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner that the cause of death was cardiac arrest.

Attorney Ben Crump says that claim is drawing attention away from the responsibility of Derek Chauvin, the officer who pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving.

Chauvin is charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Floyd's family and many others have called for more serious charges against Chauvin and for the other officers to be charged.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison says prosecutors are working as fast as they can.