Attorney files lawsuit to enforce masks, social distancing at Trump's Tulsa rally

TULSA, Okla. -- A Tulsa law firm has filed a lawsuit in an effort to enforce masks and social distancing at President Donald Trump's rally in Oklahoma, on June 20.

Attorneys Clark Brewster and Paul DeMuro filed the lawsuit claiming the rally will endanger the public's health.

They are arguing that coronavirus cases in the city of Tulsa and state of Oklahoma increased since June 1. Despite the increase, the Trump rally is bringing thousand of people into an indoor arena.

"All credible, qualified medical experts agree that this type of mass-gathering indoor event creates the greatest possible risk of community-wide viral transmission," they write.

The lawsuit is to enforce the use of face masks and practice social distancing for all guests and employees, abiding by the restrictions that the State of Oklahoma has put in place.

This story was originally published by staff at KJRH.