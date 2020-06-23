Atlantic hurricane season already has fourth tropical storm of 2020

For just the third time on record, a fourth tropical storm has formed in the Atlantic basin by the end of June, marking an active start to hurricane season.

Tropical Storm Dolly formed on Tuesday off the coast of Maine, packing top winds of 45 MPH as of the 5 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center. The system is not expected to strengthen into a hurricane, and should weaken into a depression over the next day.

The system is notable as it’s the second-earliest system to use a “D” name in the Atlantic.

Last month, experts from the National Hurricane Center said that the 2020 hurricane season would likely be above average.

“NOAA’s analysis of current and seasonal atmospheric conditions reveals a recipe for an active Atlantic hurricane season this year,” said Neil Jacobs, Ph.D., acting NOAA administrator. “Our skilled forecasters, coupled with upgrades to our computer models and observing technologies, will provide accurate and timely forecasts to protect life and property.”

Government forecasts projected there would be 13 to 19 tropical storms in the Atlantic. The last four hurricane seasons have been considered above average, with 2019 measuring as the fourth-most active Atlantic hurricane season in history.

