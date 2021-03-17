Atlanta massage parlor shootings: Cops say it's 'extremely likely' same suspect responsible

The Atlanta Police Department said Tuesday night that it is “extremely likely” that the same suspect is responsible for shootings at three separate massage parlors in the metro area.

Eight people — including six Asian women — were killed in the shootings that took place within about three hours of each other on Tuesday evening.

The first two shootings occurred at parlors located across the street from each other in northeast Atlanta around 5 p.m. ET, where four people were killed. The second took place about 30 miles away in Cherokee County, at around 8:30 p.m. ET, where an additional four people were killed.

A suspect, 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long, was arrested Tuesday evening in connection with the Cherokee County shooting. He was arrested after a short chase on Interstate 75.

According to CNN and NBC News, the Atlanta Police said Tuesday that it is “extremely likely our suspect is the same as Cherokee County’s,” adding that Long’s SUV was spotted in the area around the time of the 5:30 p.m. shootings on Tuesday.

“Because of this, an investigator from APD is in Cherokee County and we are working closely with them to confirm with certainty our cases are related," the Atlanta Police Department’s statement read, according to CNN.

Long has not yet been charged in connection with the Atlanta shootings.

While police have not yet confirmed a motive in the shootings, the shooting deaths of six Asian women come amid a growing number of hate crime incidents among people of Asian descent.

Stop AAPI Hate, a group that tracks hate crime incidents among Asian people, says it received 3,795 reports of incidents between March 2020 and February 2021.

