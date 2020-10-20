Menu

At least one police officer shot in Houston, suspect in custody, department says

Houston police posted this photo of the scene of a police shooting on the city's south side on Oct. 20, 2020 (Houston Police Department).
At least one police officer shot in Houston, department says
Posted at 8:02 AM, Oct 20, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-20 11:42:37-04

At least one police officer has been shot on Houston's south side and a suspect is in custody, the Houston Police Department says.

Just before 10:30 a.m. ET Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo tweeted that two officers had been shot. Moments later, the Houston Police Department tweeted that at least one officer had been shot on the city's south side.

Houston police later said that a suspect had been taken into custody, and that the department's SWAT team conducted an operation at the scene.

Prior to taking the suspect into custody, the police said the person "may have been" barricaded.

Acevedo will hold a press conference to debrief the situation at 1:30 p.m. ET.

KTRK-TV in Houston reports that Tuesday's shooting comes days after a Houston Fire Department Arson Investigator was shot and killed while doing surveillance in the northwest side of the city.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

