At least one police officer shot in Houston, suspect in custody, department says

At least one police officer has been shot on Houston's south side and a suspect is in custody, the Houston Police Department says.

Just before 10:30 a.m. ET Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo tweeted that two officers had been shot. Moments later, the Houston Police Department tweeted that at least one officer had been shot on the city's south side.

Houston police later said that a suspect had been taken into custody, and that the department's SWAT team conducted an operation at the scene.

Prior to taking the suspect into custody, the police said the person "may have been" barricaded.

Acevedo will hold a press conference to debrief the situation at 1:30 p.m. ET.

HPD Command Staff and PIO en route to 2600 Holly Hall. Preliminary information is that at least one officer is shot. Scene is still active. Please avoid area. Further updates will be tweeted. #hounews pic.twitter.com/CytO85yvT4 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 20, 2020

We have had two officers struck by gunfire. Please pray! More to follow. — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) October 20, 2020

KTRK-TV in Houston reports that Tuesday's shooting comes days after a Houston Fire Department Arson Investigator was shot and killed while doing surveillance in the northwest side of the city.

This story is breaking and will be updated.