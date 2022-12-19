Watch Now
At Hanukkah reception, Biden to condemn rising antisemitism

Evan Vucci/AP
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House, Sept. 6, 2022, in Washington. Biden is expected to discuss the prospect of another campaign with those closest to him when he departs Washington for a Christmas vacation. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
Posted at 12:17 PM, Dec 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-19 14:17:16-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is condemning growing antisemitism in remarks for a Hanukkah reception at the White House that will include a menorah lighting and blessing.

White House officials say the Democratic president will tell guests at the Monday night event that silence is complicity and will add that it’s imperative that hate, violence and antisemitism are condemned.

Among those invited to the event are a Holocaust survivor and retired public school teacher and a rabbi at Temple Emanuel in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

A menorah has been added to the White House holiday collection this year, lit nightly during the eight-day Jewish festival of Hanukkah.

