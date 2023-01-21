Watch Now
Astronaut Buzz Aldrin marries longtime love on 93rd birthday

Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin, left, and Anca Faur arrive at the Kennedy Space Center for a visit in recognition of the Apollo 11 moon landing anniversary, on July 20, 2019, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Astronaut Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin announced on Facebook that he has married Anca Faur, his “longtime love” in a small ceremony in Los Angeles on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, which was his 93rd birthday.(AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
Posted at 3:00 PM, Jan 21, 2023
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Astronaut Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin, who was one of the first people to walk on the moon, married his “longtime love” in a small ceremony in Los Angeles.

Aldrin wrote in a Facebook post that the wedding took place on Friday, which was his 93rd birthday.

The post announcing his marriage to Anca V Faur included several photos of the couple and received 53,000 Facebook “likes” and “loves” by Saturday.

On July 20, 1969, Apollo 11 astronauts Neil Armstrong and Aldrin made history when they walked the lunar surface.

Michael Collins was the third member of the crew.

