Arson suspected after toddler, child and 3 adults die in Denver house fire

DENVER, Colo. — Arson is suspected in a Denver house fire that killed a toddler, a child and three adults early Wednesday morning, according to initial reports from local law enforcement.

Around 2:40 a.m. Wednesday, a Denver police officer called the fire department to report smoke along the 5300 block of N. Truckee Street, said Capt. Greg Pixely with the Denver Fire Department. This call was followed shortly afterward with several residents calling 911 about a fire in the neighborhood, which is near the southeast corner of Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge.

Arson suspected after toddler, child, 3 adults die in Denver house fire Wednesday morning

Pixley said police arrived to the home, located at 5312 Truckee Drive, around 2:55 a.m. and made a valiant effort to try to help the people still inside from the "very significant fire."

He said the officer who attempted to rescue people from the home was pushed back due to the heat from the fire.

Pixley said according to initial reports, a toddler, child and three adults died in the fire and all five were found on the lower part of the home. Three people who had been on the second story of the building were able to evacuate on their own. Pixley said firefighters reported that the individuals jumped from the second story. Their injuries are unknown.

DPD Division Chief Joe Montoya said evidence indicates this was an arson, so police will investigate the case along with the fire department. Montoya said he's unable to discuss details about the evidence as of Wednesday morning.

Montoya said he believes there was one person who was near the front of the home whom police were able to retrieve but it was too late.

Pixley said firefighters worked to reduce the threat of the fire spreading to the two neighboring houses. Both were damaged.

"Any time we have a fire like this where we have a loss of life, it's an important component for police and fire to work together to make sure we have this investigation completed in a timely fashion that gets the information out so we can reduce the likelihood of this happening again," he said.

Fire investigators and the DPD will work to determine the cause of the fire. The damage to the home is significant, Pixley said.

The DPD said its officers and homicide unit are providing "logistical and investigative support" in this case. Pixley said the fire department and DPD will piece together everything they can to bring to light to the true story and cause behind the fire.

I would like to extend my deepest condolences to the family members who died in a house fire in Green Valley Ranch overnight. I want to assure their neighbors and loved ones that we will move swiftly to determine what caused this tragedy. — Michael B. Hancock (@MayorHancock) August 5, 2020

“Our fire investigators are going to work diligently to try to make a determination to what exactly caused this fire," Pixley said. "This is a devastating time for this community.”

No firefighters or police officers were injured.

This story was originally published by Stephanie Butzer at KMGH.