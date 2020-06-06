Arrest made of man allegedly involved of assaulting activists on Maryland bike path

An arrest was made following a viral video of a man assaulting three young activists on a bike path in Maryland. The arrest was announced by Maryland Park Police late Friday.

Anthony Brennan III, age 60 of Kensington, Maryland, was arrested on Friday, charged with three counts of second-degree assault.

In the video, the man, allegedly Brennan, attacked the three young adults who were posting flyers in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. The video showed a man, allegedly Brennan, arguing and grabbing the flyers from one of the victims. The man then pushed his bicycle toward one of the victims who was filming the encounter.