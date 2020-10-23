Menu

Arnold Schwarzenegger thanks Cleveland Clinic doctors following heart surgery

Arnold Schwarzenegger
Posted at 3:18 PM, Oct 23, 2020
Arnold Schwarzenegger took to Twitter Friday to thank the Cleveland Clinic after he underwent a successful heart surgery.

Schwarzenegger said surgeons replaced his aortic valve, which accompanies a pulmonary valve he had replaced in a previous surgery.

The former Governor of California, "Terminator" star and bodybuilder said he feels fantastic and shared photos of himself touring the city of Cleveland.

“I feel fantastic and have already been walking the streets of Cleveland enjoying your amazing statues. Thank you to every doc and nurse on my team!” Schwarzenegger wrote.

Schwarzenegger’s last open-heart surgery was in 2018 at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles.

This article was written by Camryn Justice for WEWS.

