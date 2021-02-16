Arne Sorenson: Marriott CEO dies at 62

Marriott CEO Arne Sorenson has died after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 62 years old.

The hotel chain called Sorenson's death "unexpected," though Marriott did announce two wees ago that he would be reducing his schedule to continue cancer treatment.

Sorenson was diagnosed with Stage 2 pancreatic cancer in May 2019.

He was Marriott's first CEO outside of the founding family. J.W. Marriott Jr. — the company's executive chairman — called Sorenson an "exceptional human being."

Marriott says a new CEO is expected to be named within the next two weeks.

