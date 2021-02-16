Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Arne Sorenson: Marriott CEO dies at 62

items.[0].image.alt
Dieu Nalio Chery/AP
Marriott CEO Arne Sorenson, front, delivers a speech during a groundbreaking ceremony in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Wednesday Dec. 19, 2012. Construction crews on Wednesday began to build what is touted as Haiti's first four-star branded hotel, a $45 million project expected to help boost the country's economy. The Marriott hotel will create some 200 jobs and is scheduled to open in early 2015, officials said. (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery)
Arne Sorenson
Posted at 9:22 AM, Feb 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-16 12:10:19-05

Marriott CEO Arne Sorenson has died after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 62 years old.

The hotel chain called Sorenson's death "unexpected," though Marriott did announce two wees ago that he would be reducing his schedule to continue cancer treatment.

Sorenson was diagnosed with Stage 2 pancreatic cancer in May 2019.

He was Marriott's first CEO outside of the founding family. J.W. Marriott Jr. — the company's executive chairman — called Sorenson an "exceptional human being."

Marriott says a new CEO is expected to be named within the next two weeks.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HSL Properties Annual Stuff the Bus Event

DONATE TODAY!