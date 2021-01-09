Arizona man seen wearing horns during U.S. Capitol riots arrested in Phoenix

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Three men, including one from Arizona, have been arrested in connection with the riots at the U.S. Capitol.

The U.S. Department of Justice released information Saturday announcing the arrests of Jacob Chansley, also known as Jake Angeli, of Arizona, Adam Johnson of Florida, and Derrick Evans of West Virginia.

Chansley was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Officials say Chansley was taken into custody Saturday in Phoenix.

He has been identified as the man who entered the Capitol building dressed in horns, a bearskin headdress, red, white and blue face paint, shirtless, with tan pants.

U.S Capitol Police Department

The individual carried a spear, approximately six-feet in length, with an American flag tied just below the blade.

Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP Supporters of President Donald Trump are confronted by Capitol Police officers outside the Senate Chamber inside the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

All three men are charged in federal court in the District of Columbia.

DOJ officials say they were able to confirm Chansley's identity based on the images shown during the riots and comparing them to his social media accounts, including his YouTube channel.

On January 7, Chansley called in to the Washington Field Office of the FBI, to voluntarily speak with law enforcement, according to a release from the DOJ.

FBI agents spoke with Chansley on the phone and he confirmed to them that he was the male in the face paint and headdress in the Vice President's chair in the Senate.

He stated that he came as part of a group effort, with other "patriots" from Arizona, at the request of the President that all "patriots" come to D.C. on January 6, 2021.

According to a release from the U.S. Capitol Police, "there is also probable cause to believe that Chansley violated 40 U.S.C. § 5104(e)(2)(A) and (G), which makes it a crime to willfully and knowingly (A) enter or remain on the floor of either House of Congress or in any cloakroom or lobby adjacent to that floor, in the Rayburn Room of the House of Representatives, or in the Marble Room of the Senate, unless authorized to do so pursuant to rules adopted, or an authorization given, by that House; and (G) parade, demonstrate, or picket in any of the Capitol Buildings."