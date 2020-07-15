Argument over masks leads to stabbing, officer-involved shooting in Michigan

An incident that began as an argument over masks led to an officer-involved shooting near Lansing, Michigan on Tuesday.

A 43-year-old man from Grand Ledge was shot and killed by a police officer after a fight at a Quality Dairy store in Dimondale.

Authorities say a 77-year-old man from Lansing who was wearing a mask and the 43-year-old man who wasn't wearing a mask got into an altercation.

The unmasked man reportedly stabbed the masked man and fled the area. A deputy later spotted the vehicle and pulled him over.

Once the man pulled over his car, police say he approached the deputy with two knives and a screwdriver.

Authorities say the assailant continued to approach the deputy as she backed up, and she fired her weapon, fatally shooting the assailant.

The deputy was not physically harmed and is on administrative leave.

The case has been turned over to Michigan State Police.

The 77-year-old man who was stabbed is reportedly stable.

This story was originally published by WXYZ in Detroit.