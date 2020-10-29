April the giraffe's last calf, Azizi, dies unexpectedly; 'His loss is absolutely devastating'

April the giraffe’s last calf, Azizi, has died. April became a viral hit after two of her calves’ births were live-streamed online. Azizi was born as million s watched in March 2019. He was April’s birth and last calf.

Azizi was later sent to the East Texas Zoo and Gator Park to live. The facility announced his death Wednesday in a social media post.

The East Texas Zoo and Gator Park is mourning the loss of a cherished member of our family, Azizi the Giraffe, who passed unexpectedly on Tuesday. Azizi, who was born in March of 2019, had recently received treatment for a parasitic issue. The veterinary prescribed regimen of treatments appeared to be working, and Azizi was showing signs of improvement. However, on Tuesday, Azizi was down, and passed during a veterinary examination. Post-mortem review revealed a twisted gut around his cranial mesenteric artery, which was ultimately the cause of his death. This condition was entirely unexpected and unpreventable. Azizi will be remembered fondly and deeply missed. We appreciate your support during this difficult time. - East Texas Zoo and Gator Park

Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York, is where April lives, and where Azizi was born. They shared their condolences after news of his passing.

“We join the East Texas Zoo and Gator Park in mourning the loss of Azizi, who passed unexpectedly at their facility on Tuesday. Azizi was the most recent, and last, calf of April the Giraffe. We know that Azizi's passing could not have been predicted nor prevented. His loss is absolutely devastating to our team, and he will be loved, missed, and cherished by the global Animal Adventure Park community. This news is heartbreaking, and we extend our condolences and support to the facility that Azizi called home.”