Apple issues warning that iPhone 12's can interfere with pacemakers

Apple issued a warning to customers stating that iPhone 12's could interfere with specific medical devices, including pacemakers.

The company issued the notice on its support page saying that since all iPhone 12's contain magnets and components and radios that emit electromagnetic fields, they could potentially interfere with medical devices.

Apple recommended that consumers keep the iPhones and MagSafe chargers a "safe distance" away from medical devices.

"Consult your physician and medical device manufacturer for information specific to your medical device and whether you need to maintain a safe distance of separation between your medical device and iPhone or any MagSafe accessories," Apple said. "Manufacturers often provide recommendations on the safe use of their devices around wireless or magnetic products to prevent possible interference."

Apple said to keep both products more than 6 inches away from your medical device. If you are wirelessly charging, they recommend you keep it 12 inches away.