Appeals court: Trump must turn over taxes to New York prosecutor

NEW YORK — A federal appeals court ruled Wednesday morning that New York District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. can get access to President Donald Trump's personal and corporate tax returns.

The ruling by a three-judge panel in New York rejected the president’s argument that the subpoena for his taxes should be blocked because it was too broad, and could be seen as political harassment from the DA.

Vance says his office will not enforce the subpoena for 12 days in exchange for the president’s lawyers agreeing to move quickly, according to the New York Times .

It has been over a year since the district attorney first subpoenaed eight years of Trump’s tax returns and other financial records as part of an investigation into the president’s business practices.

Wednesday’s decision is the fifth time courts have rejected Trump’s attempts to block the subpoena. His lawyers are expected to appeal the ruling to the United States Supreme Court.