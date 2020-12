According to multiple media reports, an anonymous person paid off nearly $65,000 worth of layaway items at a Walmart in Bristol, Tennessee.

According to WJHL, a Good Samaritan donated $64,995 on Monday, which was enough to cover the store's entire balance of the layaway items.

WCBY reported that the person made the payment "in Christ's name."

Walmart told WVLT that the donor "wanted to affect as many people as possible positively."