Anne Heche in hospital, 'stable' after fiery car crash

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor Anne Heche is in the hospital after a fiery crash in Los Angeles. A representative told The Associated Press that Heche was in stable condition Saturday.

The spokeswoman said Heche's family and friends are asking that her privacy be respected.

Police say Heche's speeding car came to a T-shaped intersection Friday morning and ran into a house.

The car came to rest inside the home and started a fire that took nearly 60 firefighters more than an hour to douse. The 53-year-old Heche has starred in films opposite Harrison Ford and Tommy Lee Jones.