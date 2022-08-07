Watch Now
Anne Heche in hospital, 'stable' after fiery car crash

Anne Heche
Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
FILE - Anne Heche arrives at the 74th annual Directors Guild of America Awards on March 12, 2022, at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. Heche was in the hospital Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, following an accident in which her car smashed into a house and flames erupted, a representative for the actor told People magazine. The representative, who was not identified, told the magazine that Heche was in stable condition a day after Friday's accident. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Anne Heche
Posted at 10:00 AM, Aug 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-07 13:00:01-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor Anne Heche is in the hospital after a fiery crash in Los Angeles. A representative told The Associated Press that Heche was in stable condition Saturday.

The spokeswoman said Heche's family and friends are asking that her privacy be respected.

Police say Heche's speeding car came to a T-shaped intersection Friday morning and ran into a house.

The car came to rest inside the home and started a fire that took nearly 60 firefighters more than an hour to douse. The 53-year-old Heche has starred in films opposite Harrison Ford and Tommy Lee Jones.

