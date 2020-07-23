Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Ann Taylor owner files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Gene J. Puskar/AP
FILE - This March 5, 2013 file photo shows an Ann Taylor store in Mount Lebanon, Pa. The operator of Ann Taylor and Lane Bryant filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Thursday, July 23, 2020, the latest retailer to do so during the pandemic. Mahwah, New Jersey-based Ascena Retail Group Inc., which operates nearly 3,000 stores mostly at malls, has been dragged down by debt and weak sales for years. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Ann Taylor owner files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
Posted at 10:51 AM, Jul 23, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-23 13:51:46-04

NEW YORK (AP) — The operator of Ann Taylor and Lane Bryant filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Thursday, the latest retailer to do so during the pandemic.

Ascena Retail Group, which operates nearly 3,000 stores mostly at malls, has been dragged down by debt and weak sales for years.

In a press release, the company said they were closing all of their plus-size stores Catherines.

The company also said in the release that they plan to "strategically reduce its footprint with the closing of a significant number of Justice stores and a select number of Ann Taylor, LOFT, Lane Bryant, and Lou & Grey stores."

It joins other retailers that have filed for bankruptcy in recent weeks, including Brooks Brothers, Neiman Marcus, J.C. Penney, and J. Crew.

These retailers were already struggling with poor sales, but the forced closure of stores in March to reduce the spread of the coronavirus put them further in peril.

Experts believe that there will be another wave of bankruptcies this fall that will include companies that had been healthy before the pandemic struck.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Back to School Backpack SOS!