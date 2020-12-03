Animal bites staff member at Carole Baskin's Big Cat Rescue in Florida

A staff member at a Florida big cat sanctuary featured prominently in Netflix's "Tiger King" was reportedly bitten by an animal on Thursday morning.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said they were responding to Big Cat Rescue near Tampa, Florida and that the bite was not serious enough that it could cause death.

The Big Cat Rescue was founded by Carole Baskin, the woman who battled with fellow big cat park owner Joseph Maldonado-Passage — better known as Joe Exotic — throughout the popular Netflix docuseries "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness."

"Tiger King" spent much of its time focusing on the feud between Baskin and Joe Exotic, which included accusations by him that Baskin was behind the disappearance of her ex-husband, Don Lewis. Baskin has denied those allegations and has not been charged with a crime in connection with Lewis' death.

In January 2019, Joe Exotic was sentenced to 22 years in prison in connection with a murder-for-hire plot in an attempt to have Baskin killed. He was also convicted of several violations of the Endangered Species Act.

Baskin was upset with how the show portrayed the captive tiger trade.

Big Cat Rescue is closed to the public due to the coronavirus outbreak. A recent post on the park's website said the animal rescue is losing $160,000 a month in tour revenue.

This story was originally published by Dan Trujillo on WFTS in Tampa, Florida.