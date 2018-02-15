Amy Schumer marries chef Chris Fischer

Amy Schumer married her new boyfriend in a private ceremony this week.

The comedienne tied the knot to chef Chris Fischer in front of close friends and family on Tuesday in Malibu, California, a source close to Schumer told CNN.

Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Lawrence and Jake Gyllenhaal were among the guests in attendance, according to People.com.

Schumer and Fischer have only been dating a few months. On Saturday, Schumer posted the first photo of herself with Fischer on her Instagram. The two are seen locking lips at what appears to be Ellen DeGeneres' birthday bash.

Schumer captioned the picture, "Happy Birthday @theellenshow thank you for having us!"

Fischer won a James Beard Award for his Beetlebung Farm Cookbook. He previously served as a chef at The Beach Plum Inn in Martha's Vineyard, a restaurant frequented by Barack and Michelle Obama.

Schumer broke up with her previous boyfriend Ben Hanisch in May.