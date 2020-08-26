Ammon Bundy taken into Idaho State Police custody after refusing to stand, 3 others arrested

Ammon Bundy was among four people arrested by Idaho State Police on Tuesday at the Idaho state capitol. Bundy was taken into custody by Idaho State Police after he refused to stand from his chair in the Lincoln Auditorium at the Idaho Capitol.

Bundy was handcuffed and wheeled out in the chair of the capitol by ISP troopers, according to a news release from Idaho State Police. He was arrested for trespassing and charged with resisting and obstructing officers, police said.

Also arrested were 42-year-old Aaron Von Schmidt from Coeur d'Alene and Jill Watts, 38 from Nampa. Both Von Schmidt and Watts were charged with trespassing.

The identity of the fourth person arrested is currently unknown.

Troopers were clearing the hearing room on the order from Speaker of the House of Representatives Scott Bedke, police said. At that time, there were about 18 people in the auditorium and all but four voluntarily left the room.

All four were were arrested by Idaho State troopers and are being booked into Ada County Jail on charges of misdemeanor trespassing, according to ISP.

Bundy being taken into custody comes on the second day of the special session, where one person was cited earlier in the day for trespassing.

This article was written by KIVI Staff.