Amid strained US ties, China finds unlikely friend in Utah

US China
FILE - The American and Chinese flags wave at Genting Snow Park ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 2, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)
Posted at 6:14 AM, Mar 27, 2023
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — An investigation by The Associated Press has found that China and its U.S.-based advocates spent years building relationships with the Utah's officials and lawmakers.

Those efforts have paid dividends at home and abroad, the AP found: Lawmakers delayed legislation Beijing didn’t like, nixed resolutions that conveyed displeasure with its actions and expressed support in ways that enhanced the Chinese government’s image.

Its work in Utah is emblematic of a broader effort by Beijing to secure allies at the local level as its relations with the U.S. and its western allies have turned acrimonious.

U.S. officials say local leaders are at risk of being manipulated by China and have deemed the influence campaign a threat to national security.

