Amid protests, mayors concerned of coronavirus resurgence

Government leaders in the U.S. are warning that the massive protests following the death of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis could fuel a new surge in coronavirus cases.

In London, thousands joined an anti-racism protest Sunday over Floyd's death a day after hundreds attended a similar event in Berlin. Health experts fear that civil unrest in the United States could increase increase virus infections and deaths in the country that already leads the world in both categories.

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser says: “As a nation, we have to be concerned about a rebound.”