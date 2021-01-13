Amid pandemic, Girl Scouts cookie season begins

Tuesday was the official start of Girl Scouts cookie season, and the Girl Scouts are adapting to the times.

The Girl Scouts of the USA said Tuesday that troops are preparing to distribute packages in contactless and socially distanced ways. The Girl Scouts are also working with Grubhub to conduct at-home deliveries of the cookies.

The Girl Scouts were forced to adapt in the middle of cookie-selling season last year as the onset of the pandemic hit by the end of the season. This time, troops are prepared.

With the Grubhub partnership, cookies can be delivered to your home for free for purchases of $15 or more through Valentine’s Day. Customers can also use the Girl Scout Cookie Finder to purchase directly from a local troop.

“We’re proud of the resourceful ways Girl Scouts are running their cookie businesses safely and using their earnings to make the world a better place,” said interim GSUSA CEO Judith Batty. “This season, our girls will continue to exemplify what the cookie program taught them—how to think like entrepreneurs, use innovative sales tactics, and pivot to new ways of doing business when things don’t go according to plan. The cookie program is what keeps Girl Scouts thriving in communities across the country and is proven to build girls’ leadership skills and help them become successful in life.”

