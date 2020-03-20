Amid financial meltdown, companies in need of employees

Thousands, if not millions, of employees have suddenly found themselves without work this week as businesses are scaling back operations amid the spread of coronavirus.

As states are ordering non-essential employees to stay away from their jobs, unemployment is skyrocketing nationally. For instance in Ohio, the state went from 5,000 unemployment claims last week to 140,000 claims this week.

But as some industries dwindle, others are in need of help. Here are a few:

7-Eleven

Convenience store 7-Eleven said it is actively seeking to fill 20,000 positions amid a rush to clear store shelves. 7-Eleven said it expects to encounter a rush of orders through its mobile app, and are looking for store clerks to help fulfill delivery orders.

"7-Eleven is a neighborhood store and it's our priority to serve the communities in which we operate during this unprecedented crisis," said 7-Eleven President and Chief Executive Officer Joe DePinto. "Between 7-Eleven, Inc. and our franchised business owners, we expect as many as 20,000 store employees to be hired in the coming months. This will provide job opportunities and ensure 7-Eleven stores remain clean and in-stock with the goods our customers need during this critical time."

To apply with 7-Eleven, click here .

Amazon

Online retailer Amazon said that it plans to hire 100,000 employees to full and part-time positions across the U.S. in their fulfillment centers and delivery network to meet the surge in demand. Amazon added that during this surge period, it is increasing employee pay to a minimum of $17 an hour.

"We also know many people have been economically impacted as jobs in areas like hospitality, restaurants, and travel are lost or furloughed as part of this crisis. We want those people to know we welcome them on our teams until things return to normal and their past employer is able to bring them back," Amazon said in a release.

To apply with Amazon, click here .

Dollar General

Dollar General said its hiring, and judging by its website, thousands of position are available from coast to coast.

"For any individual whose job has been temporarily impacted by the effect of COVID-19, we currently have a number of full and part time positions available across our stores, distribution centers and private fleet network," Dollar General said in a statement.

To apply with Dollar General, click here .

Domino's Pizza

As restaurants struggle to stay open with many states forcing dine-in services to close, Domino's Pizza expects many Americans to seek deliver services. To help fulfill demand, Domino's said it is looking for delivery experts, pizza makers, customer service representatives, managers and assistant managers.

"While many local, state, and federal rules are closing dine-in restaurants, the opportunity to keep feeding our neighbors through delivery and carryout means that a small sense of normalcy is still available to everyone," said Richard Allison, Domino's chief executive officer. "Our corporate and franchise stores want to make sure they're not only feeding people, but also providing opportunity to those looking for work at this time, especially those in the heavily-impacted restaurant industry."

To apply with Domino's Pizza, click here .

Kroger

Kroger currently has more than 10,000 jobs available demand has surged at its grocery stores.

Kroger said it is looking for associates nationwide in their retail stores, manufacturing plants and distribution centers. Candidates could be placed for employment within several days of applying, Kroger said. It’s average hourly wage is $15 an hour, and with comprehensive benefits factored in, Kroger's average hourly rate is over $20.

To apply with Kroger, click here .

Walmart

Retailer Walmart announced Thursday plans to hire 150,000 new associates to work in their stores, clubs, and fulfillment centers, as stores also see a surge in demand. These roles will be temporary at first, but Walmart said it expects many to convert to permanent roles over time.

To apply with Walmart, click here .

--

If you know of any national companies hiring, reach out to reporter Justin Boggs on Twitter @jjboggs or on Facebook .