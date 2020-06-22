Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

'American Idol' 2019 winner Laine Hardy diagnosed with virus

items.[0].image.alt
2019 Invision
Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at the Del Mar Racetrack and Fairgrounds on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in San Diego, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
'American Idol' 2019 winner Laine Hardy diagnosed with virus
Posted at 3:17 PM, Jun 22, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-22 18:17:16-04

LIVINGSTON, La. (AP) — The 2019 "American Idol" winner Laine Hardy says he's been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The 19-year-old singer from Livingston, Louisiana, made the announcement Sunday on social media, saying it's not what he expected on the first day of summer.

Hardy says his symptoms are mild and he's recovering under home quarantine.

Hardy sang the national anthem at the swearing in of his local sheriff last Friday.

He also recently completed a virtual tour that was seen by more than 2 million viewers.

Acoustic versions of his new songs "Ground I Grew Up On" and "Let There Be Country" are to debut on Friday.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Good Morning Tucson