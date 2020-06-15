Menu

American convicted of spying in Russia, gets 16 years

Moscow News Agency
Sofia Sandurskaya/AP
Paul Whelan, a former U.S. marine who was arrested for alleged spying, listens to the verdict in a courtroom at the Moscow City Court in Moscow, Russia, Monday, June 15, 2020. The Moscow City Court on Monday convicted Paul Whelan on charges of espionage and sentenced him to 16 years in maximum security prison colony. Whelan has insisted on his innocence, saying he was set up. The U.S. Embassy has denounced Whelan's trial as unfair, pointing that no evidence has been provided. (Sofia Sandurskaya, Moscow News Agency photo via AP)
Posted at 3:24 PM, Jun 15, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-15 18:24:25-04

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian court has convicted American corporate security executive Paul Whelan of espionage.

He was sentenced him to 16 years in prison Monday after a closed trial that the U.S. denounced as a "mockery of justice."

Whelan, a former Marine from Novi, Michigan, has insisted he was innocent, saying his 2018 arrest in Moscow was a setup.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Washington had "serious concerns that Mr. Whelan was deprived of the fair trial guarantees that Russia is required to provide him in accordance with its international human rights obligations."

The 50-year-old Whelan has complained of poor prison conditions.

His twin brother, David, said Whelan underwent an emergency hernia operation.

Pompeo called his treatment "appalling."

