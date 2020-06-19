AMC Theatres to begin reopening U.S. theaters on July 15

AMC Theatres will reopen around 450 of its U.S. theaters in mid-July as part of a phased reopening following what its CEO called a “painful” hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Leawood-based chain’s first theaters will reopen on July 15, followed by its remaining 150 U.S. locations in time for the release of “Mulan” on July 24 and “Tenet” on July 31, according to a news release.

AMC Theatres, already struggling before the pandemic, reported a nearly $2.2 billion loss for the first quarter of the year after it shuttered theaters worldwide.

“After a painful almost four-month hiatus due to the coronavirus, we are delighted to announce that movies are coming back to the big screen at AMC,” AMC President and CEO Adam Aron said in the news release. “…I cannot emphasize enough how much care and attention to detail we have taken in developing AMC Safe and Clean, our absolute commitment to optimizing the health and safety of our theaters for our guests and associates.”

Theaters will reopen with reduced seating capacity to encourage social distancing, along with increased cleaning, contactless ticketing and mobile food and beverage ordering.

AMC said it expects different versions of seating limits in theaters to be in place until Thanksgiving, though it also acknowledged that those plans could change depending on local and regional health conditions.

All theater employees will be required to wear masks, but masks will not be a requirement for guests except in local jurisdictions that mandate their use, AMC said. In other areas, the use of masks will be "strongly encouraged." Masks will be sold for $1 at all locations.

On Friday morning, #BoycottAMC was trending on Twitter over the company’s decision not to require the use of face masks in all of its theaters, according to reports.

KSBH was the first to report this story.