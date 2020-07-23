Menu

AMC Theatres pushes reopening date to ‘mid to late August’

Vrc84, Wikimedia Commons
Posted at 8:43 AM, Jul 23, 2020
AMC Theatres announced movie fanatics would have to wait even longer before returning to movie theaters, according to a news release.

The company announced Thursday, the new reopening date is expected in “late to mid-August,” due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

According to the company's website, the reopening date was supposed to be July 30.

With the new delay, Disney fans will have to wait even longer for much-anticipated movies like Mulan, among others.

AMC theaters have already reopened in other places, like Europe and the Middle East, according to the news release.

KSHB's David Medina first reported this story.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

