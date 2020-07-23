AMC Theatres pushes reopening date to ‘mid to late August’

AMC Theatres announced movie fanatics would have to wait even longer before returning to movie theaters, according to a news release.

The company announced Thursday, the new reopening date is expected in “late to mid-August,” due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

According to the company's website, the reopening date was supposed to be July 30.

With the new delay, Disney fans will have to wait even longer for much-anticipated movies like Mulan, among others.

AMC theaters have already reopened in other places, like Europe and the Middle East, according to the news release.

