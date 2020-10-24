Amber Alert issued for missing Kansas girls who were abducted from home where 2 boys were found dead

An Amber Alert was issued Saturday afternoon for two girls last seen in Leavenworth, Kansas who were abducted from a home where two other children were found dead, according to authorities.

The Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office responded to a call at a home around 1 p.m. local time Saturday, where deputies located two deceased juvenile males and discovered two young girls were missing. Authorities believe the girls were abducted by their father, Donny Jackson.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is looking for Nora Jackson, 7, and Aven Jackson, 3. Nora has blonde-brown shoulder-length hair, a slender build and blue or hazel eyes. Aven has blonde hair, blue eyes and a slender build.

Jackson may have been involved in the homicide of the other two children, according to KBI. Jackson, 40, is 5'11" and weighs 190 pounds. He has long, reddish-brown hair with blue eyes and a full beard.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said it made an "unrelated car stop" on Jackson's vehicle near the Kansas-Oklahoma border at 12:35 p.m. local time — just before the children were reported missing. The two girls were in the vehicle at the time of the stop, police said.

Officials believe Jackson might be traveling to Oklahoma, Texas or Arkansas. He is driving a black 2008 Honda Accord with Kansas license plates with the number 266MXB.

This story was originally published by Kari Williams on KSHB in Kansas City, Missouri.