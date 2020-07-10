Amazon email to employees about TikTok was a mistake

Hours after Amazon instructed its employees to remove the short-video sharing app TikTok from their devices -- the company back stepped.

The online retail giant says the email was sent in error and there is no change to amazon's policy regarding TikTok.

In the email sent to employees Friday morning and obtained by CNN, Amazon said that due to "security risks, the TikTok app is no longer permitted on mobile devices that can access Amazon email."

A TikTok spokesperson said Amazon "did not communicate to us before sending their email, and we still do not understand their concerns."

Politicians say the app could undermine national security given its ties to China.

Cybersecurity experts have been more cautious about that assessment.

TikTok is owned by the world's most valuable startup, a Chinese company named Bytedance.