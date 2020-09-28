Amazon hopes to kick off holiday shopping with Prime Day event in October

SEATTLE, Wash. – Amazon is bringing its Prime Day back this October.

The company says the two-day shopping event will now start at midnight PT on Tuesday, Oct. 13 and run through Wednesday, Oct. 14. It’s the first time the event is being held in the fall.

Originally, the online event was scheduled for July, but it was postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. With the event later in the year, Amazon hopes it will help Americans prepare for the holidays.

During the online event, Amazon says its Prime members can take advantage of “incredible” savings and “deep” discounts on over 1 million deals across many categories.

Members can shop deals and top products for the holiday season, including toys, TVs, electronics, fashion, beauty, kitchen, home and Amazon devices. And, some deals are being offered leading up to the event.

Amazon has also announced a promotion to support its small business selling partners. Starting Monday through Oct. 12, Prime members can receive a $10 credit to use on Prime Day when they spend $10 on items sold by select small businesses in Amazon’s store.

Additionally, Amazon says it’s spending more than $100 million on new promotional activities to help small businesses around the world increase their sales and reach customers.

“In the midst of an unprecedented year, we’re committed to making this the most successful Prime Day ever for our small businesses and excited for Prime members worldwide to discover new ways to support local entrepreneurs and save big on everything they need and love,” said Jeff Wilke, Amazon CEO Worldwide Consumer. “This year’s Prime Day is the perfect opportunity for Prime members to get their holiday shopping done early from the comfort of their homes – and to have more time to spend with their families and friends throughout the season.”

If you’re not a Prime member, you can join or start a 30-day free trial here to participate in Prime Day.

