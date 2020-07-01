Amazon driver quits, abandons truck with packages inside

A man who claims he worked for Amazon said he quit on the job and abandoned his delivery truck at a metro Detroit gas station.

Derick Lancaster, 22, made the post on Twitter Monday.

Lancaster told 7 Action News he was frustrated with the long hours, number of delivers, and pay. So, he apparently left the truck, keys, and packages at a Marathon gas station.

"I'm not encouraging them to but if you fed up you fed up," Lancaster said. "It was immature and irresponsible on my end. At the same time enough is enough."

On Tuesday, his tweet had more than 25,000 shares and over 218,000 likes. Lancaster said he works nearly 12 hours shifts to deliver more than 100 packages for $15.50 an hour.

"It was days I had to deliver 158, 212, and it just kept going up and up," he said.

The tweet has caused some people to have a problem with Lancaster.

An #Amazon delivery driver calls it quits and leaves behind a truck full of packages at a gas station. @_lilderick went viral overnight after tweeting about it and he says had enough. Tonight, he explains his hasty decision and online outrage. @tv20detroit @wxyzdetroit pic.twitter.com/wsffAJnicN — Rudy Harper (@RudyHarperWXYZ) July 1, 2020

"I can't imagine how selfish someone has to be to abandon a van full of other people's property," one Twitter user wrote. "This is not OK."

Another user wrote, "She [her daughter] loves the pay, health insurance, and options for overtime."

Lancaster said he drew the line after missing his sister's birthday party.

"She was real upset with me," Lancaster said. "There is no set schedule."

Amazon has come under fire since the pandemic due to workload complaints and health and safety standards.

"This does not reflect the high standards we have for delivery partners," Amazon said in a statement. " We are taking this matter seriously, and have investigated the matter and are taking appropriate action."

This story originally reported by Rudy Harper on wxyz.com.