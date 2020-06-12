Menu

Alligator crossing road causes fatal car crash, Florida Highway Patrol says
Posted at 6:46 AM, Jun 12, 2020
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — An alligator crossing a road in Manatee County led to a deadly crash on Thursday night, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) says.

According to an FHP press release, an alligator crossing State Road 70 walked into the path of a car at around 10:40 p.m. local time. The driver tried to swerve out of the way and lost control, authorities said.

Troopers say the car ran off the road, into a ditch full of water, and then crashed into a tree. The 23-year-old passenger died and the 20-year-old driver suffered minor injuries.

Both were wearing seat belts, according to FHP.

Troopers say the crash remains under investigation.

This story was originally published by WFTS in Tampa, Florida.

