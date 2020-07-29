Menu

All New York & Co. stores set to close after filing for bankruptcy

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Rick Bowmer/AP
A “Doing Our Part” sign is shown at City Creek Center Monday, May 4, 2020, in Salt Lake City. Several major Utah malls have announced their reopening’s after Utah leaders moved the state’s COVID-19 risk level from high to moderate. City Creek Center will reopen Wednesday, May 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Posted at 2:14 PM, Jul 29, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-29 17:14:32-04

All New York and Co. stores are set to close after the retail store filed for bankruptcy protection on July 13.

In a press release, the company that owns New York and Co., RTW Retailwinds, said going-out-of-business sales are underway and will last eight to 10 weeks or "until all the merchandise is sold."

The company has approximately 380 stores nationwide.

The company filed for bankruptcy after sales began dwindling due to the coronavirus pandemic.

New York and Co. also join Sur La Table, JC Penney, Pier 1 Imports J. Crew, and Niemen Marcus, as retail stores that have also filed for bankruptcy.

