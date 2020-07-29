All New York & Co. stores set to close after filing for bankruptcy

All New York and Co. stores are set to close after the retail store filed for bankruptcy protection on July 13.

In a press release, the company that owns New York and Co., RTW Retailwinds, said going-out-of-business sales are underway and will last eight to 10 weeks or "until all the merchandise is sold."

The company has approximately 380 stores nationwide.

The company filed for bankruptcy after sales began dwindling due to the coronavirus pandemic.

New York and Co. also join Sur La Table, JC Penney, Pier 1 Imports J. Crew, and Niemen Marcus, as retail stores that have also filed for bankruptcy.