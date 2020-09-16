Menu

Alaska Airlines resumes flights in Portland, Spokane after temporarily suspending them due to hazardous air quality

AP2009
Ted S. Warren/AP
An Alaska Airlines plane comes in for a landing as another taxis for takeoff at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, Friday, Jan.16, 2009, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Posted at 8:04 PM, Sep 15, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-15 23:05:27-04

Alaska Airlines has resumed flights in Portland and Spokane after temporarily suspending them on Monday due to hazardous air quality.

In a blog post on their website, the airline company said they canceled dozens of Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air flights in Portland and Spokane.

The flights were canceled on Monday at 5 p.m. PT but resumed them on Tuesday at 3 p.m. PT.

Thirty-six people have now perished due to the wildfires that are ravaging California, Oregon, and Washington.

The Beachie Creek fire, which is currently burning in the northern part of the state since Aug. 16, is 15% contained, according to the Oregon wildfire dashboard.

