Alaska Airlines resumes flights in Portland, Spokane after temporarily suspending them due to hazardous air quality

Alaska Airlines has resumed flights in Portland and Spokane after temporarily suspending them on Monday due to hazardous air quality.

In a blog post on their website, the airline company said they canceled dozens of Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air flights in Portland and Spokane.

The flights were canceled on Monday at 5 p.m. PT but resumed them on Tuesday at 3 p.m. PT.

Thirty-six people have now perished due to the wildfires that are ravaging California, Oregon, and Washington.

The Beachie Creek fire, which is currently burning in the northern part of the state since Aug. 16, is 15% contained, according to the Oregon wildfire dashboard.