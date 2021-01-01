Alaska Airlines is first major U.S. airline to ban emotional support animals

Beginning Jan. 11, Alaska Airlines will be the first major airline company in the United States to ban emotional support animals.

The move comes after the Department of Transportation revised their Air Carrier Access Act on Dec. 2, which no longer classifies support animals as service animals.

"This regulatory change is welcome news, as it will help us reduce disturbances on board while continuing to accommodate our guests traveling with qualified service animals," said Ray Prentice, director of customer advocacy at Alaska Airline in a press release.

Under the new policy, the airline company said passengers would have to complete a DOT form that shows the "animal is a legitimate service dog, is trained and vaccinated, and will behave appropriately during the journey."

Alaska said it'll continue to accept emotional support animals under its current policy for flights booked before Jan. 11 and flights on or before Feb. 28.

The airline said they would not accept emotional support animals on their flights after Feb. 28, the company said.